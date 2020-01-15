Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 1,391 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,278 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,299,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,527,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after buying an additional 5,319,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,854,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,829,887,000 after buying an additional 509,082 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,002,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,942,547,000 after buying an additional 1,627,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,712.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,602,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,691,184,000 after buying an additional 29,167,876 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,372.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Nomura downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.44.

NYSE:VZ opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $243.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.01. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.