Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Raises Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 111.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 48,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCLH stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,888. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.36 and a 200 day moving average of $52.23. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $45.46 and a 12-month high of $59.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 2,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $123,364.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,297,641.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 245,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $13,124,520.36. Insiders sold a total of 257,606 shares of company stock worth $13,783,373 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NCLH. Macquarie set a $65.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.53.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

