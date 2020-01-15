Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Raises Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,329,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,775,713,000 after acquiring an additional 458,692 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,415,000 after purchasing an additional 341,830 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,004,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,803,000 after purchasing an additional 135,822 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Eaton by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,815,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,988,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

In related news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,354.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,268. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $94.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $67.97 and a fifty-two week high of $95.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.66.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

