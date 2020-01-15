Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,484 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Personal Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Comcast by 44.2% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 33.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.03. The stock had a trading volume of 16,249,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,745,084. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.40. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.67 and a 12-month high of $47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $204.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.94%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

