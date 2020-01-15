Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $241,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 1.2% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 2.0% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 20.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Lam Research by 18.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $278.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $313.00 price target (up from $261.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lam Research from $282.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on Lam Research from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.79.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $3.47 on Tuesday, hitting $300.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,731,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,146. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $136.65 and a one year high of $304.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 4,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $1,138,306.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 18,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.03, for a total value of $5,215,907.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,576 shares of company stock worth $20,803,977 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.