Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10,041.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,960,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753,922 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171,498 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,225 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Argus raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.61.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.30. 56,661,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,290,297. The stock has a market cap of $222.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.97.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

