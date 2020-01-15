Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 161 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 166.4% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of TEL stock opened at $100.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.70 and a 200 day moving average of $92.80. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52 week low of $74.84 and a 52 week high of $100.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEL. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.18.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at $15,465,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $925,571.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,275,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.