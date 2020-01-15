Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Receives Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $19.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KRP. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE KRP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.55. 13,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,356. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $370.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.70 and a beta of 1.51. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.53 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.0% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 320,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 15,304 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.5% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 156,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 72,570 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 23.5% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

