Kidder Stephen W Sells 350 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Kidder Stephen W lessened its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in State Street were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STT. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 6.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in State Street by 1.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 108,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 52.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in State Street by 7.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 217,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 15,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 40.8% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

STT stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,645,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,502. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $82.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.18.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

In other State Street news, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,901,370.80. Also, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,984 shares of company stock worth $7,709,865. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.