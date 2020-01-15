Kidder Stephen W Sells 260 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Kidder Stephen W trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $15,835,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 209,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPY traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.16. The company had a trading volume of 71,192,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,612,438. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $259.96 and a one year high of $329.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $319.44 and its 200-day moving average is $303.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

