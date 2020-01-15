Kidder Stephen W Boosts Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Kidder Stephen W raised its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,488 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Xilinx accounts for approximately 1.9% of Kidder Stephen W’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Xilinx by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CNB Bank increased its position in Xilinx by 453.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XLNX shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup cut Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Xilinx from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.90.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.83. 2,602,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,134,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.17 and its 200-day moving average is $101.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the programmable devices maker to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

