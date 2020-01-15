KickCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $62,317.00 (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 15th. KickCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene, Kucoin and Bibox. Over the last week, KickCoin has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KickCoin alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.00 or 0.03517684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00200166 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027620 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00130138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

KickCoin Profile

KickCoin was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickico . KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . KickCoin’s official website is www.kickico.com

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Kucoin, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinBene, IDEX, Bancor Network, Exmo, YoBit, Bibox and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.