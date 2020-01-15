Keyera (TSE:KEY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.94

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.94 and traded as high as $35.02. Keyera shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 351,857 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEY. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Keyera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Keyera from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Keyera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.23.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$834.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keyera Corp will post 1.7399999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 67.63%.

Keyera Company Profile (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

