Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at CIBC

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Keyera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.32.

KEY stock traded down C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$34.65. The company had a trading volume of 420,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,387. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion and a PE ratio of 12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$26.16 and a 12 month high of C$35.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.95.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$834.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.17 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.7399999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

