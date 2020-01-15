Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Given a C$5.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.00 target price on Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on Kelt Exploration and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. CIBC cut their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kelt Exploration currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.33.

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$4.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.63. The company has a market cap of $809.04 million and a P/E ratio of 73.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of C$2.45 and a 1 year high of C$6.14.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$93.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$109.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

