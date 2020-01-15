KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 865 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

KCS Wealth Advisory lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,426 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.3% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Applied Materials from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.10.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $62.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.66. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $63.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.77.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

