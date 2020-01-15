KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 6,892 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

KCS Wealth Advisory cut its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,892 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 38,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 202,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 131,430 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 69,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 14,569 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 512,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after acquiring an additional 30,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average of $37.29. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

