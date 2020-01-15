KCS Wealth Advisory Raises Stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Anthem were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Anthem by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 117,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,077,000 after purchasing an additional 74,805 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 73.5% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 101.2% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,821,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,814 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 5.1% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 151,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 24.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $298.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $227.16 and a 52-week high of $317.99. The company has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. Anthem had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $26.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,767.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,503,088 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ANTM. Bank of America downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $371.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

