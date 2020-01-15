KCS Wealth Advisory Has $946,000 Stock Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Marriott International by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marriott International news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total transaction of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,102. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,507,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,262 shares of company stock valued at $17,192,942. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on Marriott International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

MAR stock opened at $146.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.42 and a 200-day moving average of $134.72. Marriott International Inc has a 12-month low of $106.02 and a 12-month high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 134.91%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

