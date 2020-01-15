KCS Wealth Advisory Has $765,000 Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

KCS Wealth Advisory lessened its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VNO shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Vornado Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

NYSE VNO opened at $66.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.98. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.82 and its 200-day moving average is $63.95.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $465.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.27 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 151.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

