KCS Wealth Advisory Buys 660 Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,055 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto during the second quarter worth $25,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Rio Tinto during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Rio Tinto during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto by 148.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Rio Tinto during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $867.26.

In related news, insider Clark Megan acquired 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,523.25.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a one year low of $47.88 and a one year high of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

