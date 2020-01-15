KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC lowered KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of KZMYY opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $5.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.61.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

