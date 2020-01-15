Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,064,445 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the previous session’s volume of 416,017 shares.The stock last traded at $84.87 and had previously closed at $74.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KRTX shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $35.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $38.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.43.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Healy acquired 156,250 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather Preston acquired 788 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $55,554.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 158,465 shares of company stock valued at $15,155,159.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $20,579,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $9,077,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,278,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,522,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

