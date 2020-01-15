KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on KAR. CJS Securities cut KAR Auction Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised KAR Auction Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.21.

Shares of KAR stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $22.04. The stock had a trading volume of 52,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $701.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. KAR Auction Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is 25.68%.

In other KAR Auction Services news, Director Mark E. Hill acquired 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $397,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

