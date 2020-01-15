KAASO Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (KAASO)

KAASO (CURRENCY:KAASO) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. KAASO has a total market capitalization of $6,853.00 and approximately $3,996.00 worth of KAASO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KAASO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherFlyer, Coinlim and VinDAX. In the last week, KAASO has traded down 52.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.85 or 0.03413075 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011436 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00199635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00129482 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

KAASO Profile