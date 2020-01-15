K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.47

K-Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.47 and traded as high as $41.40. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at $40.76, with a volume of 44,871 shares traded.

KBL has been the subject of several research reports. Eight Capital set a C$50.00 price target on K-Bro Linen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.24 million and a PE ratio of 44.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$41.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.47.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$67.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$68.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that K-Bro Linen Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is currently 130.29%.

In other K-Bro Linen news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ronald Gannon sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.76, for a total value of C$43,555.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$300,087.36.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, management, and distribution of general linen and operating room linen to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial accounts in Canada. The company also offers other services, including bulk dock-to-dock, exchange cart preparation, delivery of carts, surgical linen, distribution and control of employee uniforms, personal clothing, customer reporting, customer service visiting, and textile procurement services.

