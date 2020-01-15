JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to at BMO Capital Markets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets to in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

JPM traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.76. 1,324,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,295,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.84. The company has a market cap of $426.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.78, for a total value of $582,427.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,251.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,655 shares of company stock worth $9,095,955. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 114,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 38,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,810,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,428,000 after purchasing an additional 63,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

