JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€39.40” Price Target for Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA)

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €39.40 ($45.81) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

PHIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €49.50 ($57.56) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €46.59 ($54.17).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 1-year high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

