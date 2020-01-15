JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) Trading Up 0.3%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) was up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.25 and last traded at $26.24, approximately 8,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 168,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.2068 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 58,335 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 26,342.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $391,000. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter.

