Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) rose 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $7.44, approximately 758,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 648,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

JNCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $235.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 3.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 13.60.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $119.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.97 million. Jounce Therapeutics had a return on equity of 64.54% and a net margin of 46.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $55,627.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,274 shares of company stock worth $88,207. 44.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNCE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 188,540 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 59,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 46,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.