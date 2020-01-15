John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Trading Up 0.1%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.06 and last traded at $22.97, approximately 480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 51,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 193,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.