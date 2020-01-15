John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Stock Price Down 0%

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)’s share price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.88 and last traded at $41.88, approximately 308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 59,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.89.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.05.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.3978 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

