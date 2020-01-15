John Cortines Purchases 1,000 Shares of UTG Inc (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Stock

UTG Inc (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Director John Cortines purchased 1,000 shares of UTG stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.30 per share, for a total transaction of $35,300.00.

OTCMKTS:UTGN traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, reaching $35.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 700. UTG Inc has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.51.

Get UTG alerts:

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded UTG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

About UTG

UTG, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for UTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.