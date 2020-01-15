John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $530.40 Million

Analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) will post $530.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $527.70 million and the highest is $535.10 million. John Bean Technologies reported sales of $537.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $489.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.28 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 33.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

NYSE JBT traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,866. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.48. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $75.28 and a fifty-two week high of $127.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.35%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $34,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

