Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, Fidelity Earnings reports. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ JCTCF opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $9.32. The company has a market cap of $31.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Jewett-Cameron Trading alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other Jewett-Cameron Trading news, insider Michael Charles Nasser sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $2,367,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 40.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.