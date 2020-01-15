Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, Fidelity Earnings reports. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter.
NASDAQ JCTCF opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $9.32. The company has a market cap of $31.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.40.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.
About Jewett-Cameron Trading
Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps.
