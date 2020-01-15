Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to “Buy”

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $144.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $131.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FRT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.80.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $127.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.52 and a 200 day moving average of $131.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.40. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $121.80 and a 1 year high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.88 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,311,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,869,000 after purchasing an additional 638,193 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,006,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,078,000 after purchasing an additional 489,540 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,220,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,662,000 after purchasing an additional 117,175 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,978,000 after purchasing an additional 115,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,812,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,921,000 after purchasing an additional 113,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

