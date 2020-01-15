Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) Short Interest Update

Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 762,300 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the December 15th total of 615,100 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 659,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of JASN stock remained flat at $$0.24 on Tuesday. Jason Industries has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39.

Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.61 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jason Industries stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.75% of Jason Industries worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Jason Industries Company Profile

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

