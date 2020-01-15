J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,494.29 ($19.66).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

LON:JDW traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,599 ($21.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,568. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.78, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,615.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,539.07. J D Wetherspoon has a 12 month low of GBX 1,114 ($14.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,734 ($22.81).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

