Ixico (LON:IXI) Shares Down 3.1%

Ixico Plc (LON:IXI) was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 78 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 78.50 ($1.03), approximately 90,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3,578% from the average daily volume of 2,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81 ($1.07).

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 million and a P/E ratio of 87.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 79.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 56.57.

About Ixico (LON:IXI)

IXICO plc provides technology enabled services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

