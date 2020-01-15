IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the December 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ ISEE traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $6.83. 648,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,089. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75. The company has a market cap of $278.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.97. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $8.97.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IVERIC bio news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $27,171.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,725.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,465 shares of company stock valued at $120,649 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. 37.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised IVERIC bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

