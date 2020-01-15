Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0036 per share by the bank on Monday, April 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Itau Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0036.
Itau Unibanco has decreased its dividend by an average of 43.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Itau Unibanco has a payout ratio of 5.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Itau Unibanco to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.9%.
Itau Unibanco stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.28. 30,842,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,544,908. Itau Unibanco has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $80.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.
About Itau Unibanco
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.
Featured Article: Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.