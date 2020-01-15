Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0036 per share by the bank on Monday, April 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Itau Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0036.

Itau Unibanco has decreased its dividend by an average of 43.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Itau Unibanco has a payout ratio of 5.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Itau Unibanco to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.9%.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

Itau Unibanco stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.28. 30,842,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,544,908. Itau Unibanco has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $80.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 14.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Itau Unibanco will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.