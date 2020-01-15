iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Sets New 52-Week High at $164.03

iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $164.03 and last traded at $163.97, with a volume of 7474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.76.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.95 and a 200-day moving average of $157.62.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.0176 per share. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.
iShares US Utilities ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IDU)
iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.
