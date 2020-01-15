iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Sets New 52-Week High at $164.03

iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $164.03 and last traded at $163.97, with a volume of 7474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.76.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.95 and a 200-day moving average of $157.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.0176 per share. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 901.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

iShares US Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

