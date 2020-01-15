iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,613,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,648,000 after buying an additional 620,630 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,343,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,753,000 after buying an additional 431,133 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,779,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,370,000 after buying an additional 336,565 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 56.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,775,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,994,000 after buying an additional 1,732,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $71,310,000.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.29. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $37.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

