iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Hits New 52-Week High at $197.07

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $197.07 and last traded at $197.02, with a volume of 8525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $195.65.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.45.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5433 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IJT)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.