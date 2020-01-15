iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 90.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,680 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned 0.10% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

IJJ stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.25. 47,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,589. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.53. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $171.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

