iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stock Position Lifted by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $11,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,627,000 after purchasing an additional 20,281 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,547. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.07. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $199.10 and a 1-year high of $241.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.7546 dividend. This is an increase from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

