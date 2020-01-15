iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Cut by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.9% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 31,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Torch Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.33. 477,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,878. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $104.40 and a twelve month high of $130.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.739 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

