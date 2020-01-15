iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) is Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Moseley Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,845 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,419,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,753,000 after buying an additional 2,789,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,605,000 after acquiring an additional 15,214 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,157,000 after acquiring an additional 130,620 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 2,101,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,797,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,442,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,604,000 after acquiring an additional 269,048 shares during the period.

Shares of NEAR stock remained flat at $$50.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,901,032 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1031 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

