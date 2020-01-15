iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Sets New 1-Year High at $219.63

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $219.63 and last traded at $219.58, with a volume of 1282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.92.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4927 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWO)

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

