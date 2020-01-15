iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Lifted by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,204 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 96.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $166.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.16. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $167.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.5973 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.